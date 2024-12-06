Sign up
Photo 1516
Brrr
I felt bad for all the birds today. It was bitterly cold, with wind chills in the teens (F). This bluebird is all fluffed up trying to insulate from the cold.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
cold
,
bluebird
,
windy
