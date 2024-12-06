Previous
Brrr by mccarth1
Photo 1516

Brrr

I felt bad for all the birds today. It was bitterly cold, with wind chills in the teens (F). This bluebird is all fluffed up trying to insulate from the cold.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact