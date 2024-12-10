Previous
Hooded Merganser communication by mccarth1
Hooded Merganser communication

It was fun watching these male mergansers display and communicate with each other. After stretching his head up, the one on the left calmly changed direction and joined the other two.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beverley ace
Such a tranquil scene… wonderful to see
December 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute !
December 11th, 2024  
