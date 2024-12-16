Sign up
Photo 1519
Dawn at Valley Railroad
A dreary start to the day here. I wanted to take some shots despite the drizzle. This place is quiet and calm at this time of the day.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1658
photos
139
followers
119
following
416% complete
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th December 2024 7:58am
Tags
railroad
,
trains
,
traintracks
,
christmas decorations
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture...love the Christmas lights
December 17th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture
December 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super shot
December 17th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
December 17th, 2024
