Dawn at Valley Railroad by mccarth1
Photo 1519

Dawn at Valley Railroad

A dreary start to the day here. I wanted to take some shots despite the drizzle. This place is quiet and calm at this time of the day.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...love the Christmas lights
December 17th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture
December 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super shot
December 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Nicely captured
December 17th, 2024  
