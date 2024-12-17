Previous
Misty dawn by mccarth1
Photo 1520

Misty dawn

The mist was hanging over the cove on this warm morning.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully mystical
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Magical capture!
December 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact