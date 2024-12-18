Fun encounter

I had an interesting encounter with this red-tailed hawk this morning. I spotted him on a wire and quickly pulled over. Before I could get out of the car, I saw him fly off the wire but couldn’t see where he went. I got out of the car to look and was startled to see him on the wire right above me! He had flown toward my car. I was shocked that he was so close and didn’t fly away. In fact, he just sat there and let me walk around to get a better angle. We watched each other for the longest time. I finally left him and he remained on the wire searching the field for breakfast. I love special interactions with wildlife!