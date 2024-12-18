Previous
Fun encounter by mccarth1
Photo 1521

Fun encounter

I had an interesting encounter with this red-tailed hawk this morning. I spotted him on a wire and quickly pulled over. Before I could get out of the car, I saw him fly off the wire but couldn’t see where he went. I got out of the car to look and was startled to see him on the wire right above me! He had flown toward my car. I was shocked that he was so close and didn’t fly away. In fact, he just sat there and let me walk around to get a better angle. We watched each other for the longest time. I finally left him and he remained on the wire searching the field for breakfast. I love special interactions with wildlife!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
He’s a real beauty! Great capture!
December 18th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Wow - fabulous close-up! fav
December 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Spectacular shot!
December 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! Kerry ! such fabulous close-up - those mesmerizing eyes and detailed feathers ! Fav
December 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow!
December 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great to have that special eye contact
December 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fascinating close up! I love all the eye and feather details
December 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful eyes
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact