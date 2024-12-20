Sign up
Previous
Photo 1523
Dawn
It was a lovely dawn with an ever-changing sky. I'm glad I went out early.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
8
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1662
photos
140
followers
119
following
417% complete
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th December 2024 8:07am
Tags
reflection
,
clouds
,
dawn
Mags
ace
Glorious capture!
December 21st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous colours, sky and reflections!
December 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding morning rising
December 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
What a beautiful way to start the day. I love your capture with the sunrise reflected in the water. Beautiful comp.
December 21st, 2024
KV
ace
Wowza! Definitely glad you went out early too!
December 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This is so beautiful!
December 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning
December 21st, 2024
