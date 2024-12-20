Previous
Dawn by mccarth1
Photo 1523

Dawn

It was a lovely dawn with an ever-changing sky. I'm glad I went out early.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
Mags
Glorious capture!
December 21st, 2024  
Islandgirl
Gorgeous colours, sky and reflections!
December 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Outstanding morning rising
December 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug
What a beautiful way to start the day. I love your capture with the sunrise reflected in the water. Beautiful comp.
December 21st, 2024  
KV
Wowza! Definitely glad you went out early too!
December 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
This is so beautiful!
December 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Stunning
December 21st, 2024  
