First snow of the season by mccarth1
Photo 1524

First snow of the season

This morning we got our first snowfall. It wasn't much but it was enough to get me out of the house to enjoy it!
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Suzanne ace
That's a classic post card kind of image.
December 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful reflection
December 21st, 2024  
