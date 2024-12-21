Sign up
Photo 1524
First snow of the season
This morning we got our first snowfall. It wasn't much but it was enough to get me out of the house to enjoy it!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1663
photos
140
followers
119
following
417% complete
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st December 2024 8:45am
Tags
snow
,
barn
,
pond
,
red barn
Suzanne
ace
That's a classic post card kind of image.
December 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful reflection
December 21st, 2024
