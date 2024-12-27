Sign up
Previous
Photo 1526
Just a gull
I haven't been getting out for photos. Here's a quick shot I took while taking Annie out for a walk.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
5
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1665
photos
140
followers
119
following
418% complete
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th December 2024 3:56pm
Tags
gull
,
silhouette
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the silhouette!
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great silhouette
December 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
December 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely silhouette
December 28th, 2024
