Just a gull by mccarth1
Photo 1526

Just a gull

I haven't been getting out for photos. Here's a quick shot I took while taking Annie out for a walk.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Carole Sandford ace
Love the silhouette!
December 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great silhouette
December 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
December 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely silhouette
December 28th, 2024  
