A walk in the rain by mccarth1
A walk in the rain

The dreariness continues. I like how colorful umbrellas try to brighten our spirits on a rainy day!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
A lovely misty scene.
December 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the umbrella
December 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great umbrella!
December 30th, 2024  
