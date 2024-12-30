Previous
Flying low in the fog by mccarth1
Photo 1529

Flying low in the fog

This Belted Kingfisher appeared suddenly out of the fog. I grabbed a quick shot before he disappeared. I wonder how difficult it is for them to fly and spot fish in the fog.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Barb ace
Well-timed!
December 30th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great capture.
December 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice one.
December 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Terrific
December 30th, 2024  
PrzemekM ace
Wow!!!
December 30th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Nicely spotted and captured
December 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 30th, 2024  
