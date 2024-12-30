Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1529
Flying low in the fog
This Belted Kingfisher appeared suddenly out of the fog. I grabbed a quick shot before he disappeared. I wonder how difficult it is for them to fly and spot fish in the fog.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1668
photos
140
followers
119
following
418% complete
View this month »
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th December 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
belted kingfisher
Barb
ace
Well-timed!
December 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great capture.
December 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice one.
December 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Terrific
December 30th, 2024
PrzemekM
ace
Wow!!!
December 30th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nicely spotted and captured
December 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close