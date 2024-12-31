Sign up
Previous
Photo 1530
Holding on
This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was busy pecking away at this tree, looking for food. He was totally unconcerned by my presence. I love watching the way they move around the trees.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
7
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1669
photos
140
followers
120
following
419% complete
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st December 2024 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow-bellied sapsucker
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful shot! They often return to the same trees to lap up the sap.
January 1st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Outstanding shot of the puffed-up little fellow!
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
Great photo Woody
January 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent capture!
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
January 1st, 2025
