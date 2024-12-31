Previous
Holding on by mccarth1
Photo 1530

Holding on

This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was busy pecking away at this tree, looking for food. He was totally unconcerned by my presence. I love watching the way they move around the trees.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags
Such a beautiful shot! They often return to the same trees to lap up the sap.
January 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Outstanding shot of the puffed-up little fellow!
January 1st, 2025  
Barb
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies
Great photo Woody
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Excellent capture!
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Great capture!
January 1st, 2025  
