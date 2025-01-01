Previous
New Year's Dawn - Lighting the way for 2025! by mccarth1
New Year's Dawn - Lighting the way for 2025!

I continued my tradition of getting up at dawn to greet the new year. The clouds filled in quickly, so I was lucky to get this little bit of color. Happy New Year!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beverley ace
Beautiful beginning of the new day… sooo worth it.
January 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunrise and color!
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful sunrise!
January 1st, 2025  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 1st, 2025  
KV ace
Love the lighthouse shining across the water.
January 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super shot...Happy New Year 2025, Kerry.
January 1st, 2025  
