Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1531
New Year's Dawn - Lighting the way for 2025!
I continued my tradition of getting up at dawn to greet the new year. The clouds filled in quickly, so I was lucky to get this little bit of color. Happy New Year!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1670
photos
140
followers
120
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st January 2025 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dawn
,
new year
,
lighthouse
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beginning of the new day… sooo worth it.
January 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunrise and color!
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful sunrise!
January 1st, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Love the lighthouse shining across the water.
January 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super shot...Happy New Year 2025, Kerry.
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close