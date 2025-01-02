Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1532
Greenlighting 2025
Another lighthouse from yesterday's dawn. I had to use a very slow shutter speed since it was a low-light situation so the birds aren't sharp, unfortunately.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1671
photos
141
followers
121
following
419% complete
View this month »
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st January 2025 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
new year
,
lighthouse
,
2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Interesting green light.
January 3rd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice pic, The light is brill
January 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful lighthouse and capture.
January 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful lighthouse and the birds really add to the story
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close