Greenlighting 2025 by mccarth1
Photo 1532

Greenlighting 2025

Another lighthouse from yesterday's dawn. I had to use a very slow shutter speed since it was a low-light situation so the birds aren't sharp, unfortunately.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Interesting green light.
January 3rd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice pic, The light is brill
January 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful lighthouse and capture.
January 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful lighthouse and the birds really add to the story
January 3rd, 2025  
