Surviving the bitter cold by mccarth1
Photo 1537

Surviving the bitter cold

This White-throated Sparrow is hanging on despite the awful cold and wind we are experiencing. He is far heartier than I am. I shot this through my window.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Barb ace
Simply beautiful, Kerry!
January 8th, 2025  
Diane ace
Excellent shot, especially through your window. I tried that yesterday with poor results.
January 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
January 8th, 2025  
