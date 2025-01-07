Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1537
Surviving the bitter cold
This White-throated Sparrow is hanging on despite the awful cold and wind we are experiencing. He is far heartier than I am. I shot this through my window.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1676
photos
142
followers
122
following
421% complete
View this month »
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th January 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-throated sparrow
Barb
ace
Simply beautiful, Kerry!
January 8th, 2025
Diane
ace
Excellent shot, especially through your window. I tried that yesterday with poor results.
January 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close