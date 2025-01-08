Sign up
Photo 1538
Hearth and Home
In this weather, Annie and I appreciate the warmth and comfort of a roaring fire.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1677
photos
142
followers
121
following
421% complete
Photo Details
6
5
3
365
iPhone 12 Pro
5th January 2025 3:48pm
Tags
dog
fire
warmth
hearth
woodstove
Diane
ace
That looks so inviting!
January 9th, 2025
Francoise
ace
Cozy indeed
January 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and cosy - who has the best spot in the house ? fav
January 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He owns this home, wonderful photo
January 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how precious! Always great to get cozy by the fire. =)
January 9th, 2025
