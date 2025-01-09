Sign up
Photo 1539
Waiting his turn
The feeders were full with all the birds needing extra fuel in the cold. This bluebird waited for his turn at the food.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1678
photos
142
followers
121
following
421% complete
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th January 2025 4:18pm
Tags
bluebird
Corinne
ace
Superb catch !
January 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
My favorite bird! What a beautiful shot.
January 10th, 2025
