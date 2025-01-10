Previous
Another patient bird by mccarth1
Photo 1540

Another patient bird

Like the bluebird from yesterday, this purple finch waited to get his chance at some seed. I didn't venture farther than my yard today so this is the best I could do.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Corinne C
Superb capture! I love the colors and the details
January 11th, 2025  
Steve Chappell
Awesome capture
January 11th, 2025  
Babs
What a beauty. Such a gorgeous colour fav
January 11th, 2025  
