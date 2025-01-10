Sign up
Previous
Photo 1540
Another patient bird
Like the bluebird from yesterday, this purple finch waited to get his chance at some seed. I didn't venture farther than my yard today so this is the best I could do.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
NIKON Z 8
5th December 2024 3:33pm
purple finch
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture! I love the colors and the details
January 11th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Awesome capture
January 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beauty. Such a gorgeous colour fav
January 11th, 2025
