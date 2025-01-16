Previous
Paddling around by mccarth1
Photo 1542

Paddling around

I found a spot with several Hooded Mergansers paddling around. Usually, I can't get close enough for a shot but I was able to stay in my car and watch them without startling them.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Cliff McFarlane ace
Lovely clear shot
January 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Just beautiful!
January 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a super shot of this little beauty ! love the "headgear"!! , the bright little eye and and those lovely b/w stripes - yet when you look closely at the intricate detail in in the fawn/ brown fine feathers - they are just beautiful ! fav
January 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love their heads, simply beautiful
January 17th, 2025  
