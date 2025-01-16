Sign up
Previous
Photo 1542
Paddling around
I found a spot with several Hooded Mergansers paddling around. Usually, I can't get close enough for a shot but I was able to stay in my car and watch them without startling them.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Tags
hooded merganser
male hooded merganser
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Lovely clear shot
January 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Just beautiful!
January 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a super shot of this little beauty ! love the "headgear"!! , the bright little eye and and those lovely b/w stripes - yet when you look closely at the intricate detail in in the fawn/ brown fine feathers - they are just beautiful ! fav
January 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love their heads, simply beautiful
January 17th, 2025
