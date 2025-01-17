Previous
Lunchtime by mccarth1
Photo 1543

Lunchtime

I spotted this young Red-tailed Hawk finishing up its meal of a bird of some kind.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Terrific find.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact