Previous
Photo 1543
Lunchtime
I spotted this young Red-tailed Hawk finishing up its meal of a bird of some kind.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1682
photos
143
followers
121
following
422% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th January 2025 3:06pm
Tags
red-tailed hawk
Dave
ace
Terrific find.
January 18th, 2025
