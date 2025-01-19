Previous
Splash Landing

While I was watching another bird, this Red-breasted Merganser suddenly flew in and did an impressive splash landing.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beverley
What a beauty… super splash…
January 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha , love this - super splash and a wild dishevelled look !! fav
January 20th, 2025  
KV
Nice action capture.
January 20th, 2025  
Dorothy
I think he was rushing to the barber! Very impressive capture!
January 20th, 2025  
Babs
A bit of a belly flop isn't it.
January 20th, 2025  
