Photo 1545
Splash Landing
While I was watching another bird, this Red-breasted Merganser suddenly flew in and did an impressive splash landing.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
red-breasted merganser
Beverley
What a beauty… super splash…
January 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Ha , love this - super splash and a wild dishevelled look !! fav
January 20th, 2025
KV
Nice action capture.
January 20th, 2025
Dorothy
I think he was rushing to the barber! Very impressive capture!
January 20th, 2025
Babs
A bit of a belly flop isn't it.
January 20th, 2025
