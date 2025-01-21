Sign up
Photo 1547
Light snow
Predictions were for several inches of snow but living by the shore has its advantages and we just got a dusting while inland areas got more. Just enough to make things look pretty.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
5
6
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1686
photos
144
followers
121
following
423% complete
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th January 2025 9:20am
Tags
snow
,
barn
,
outbuilding
,
stonewall
amyK
ace
Terrific rural scene with all those complementary tones.
January 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene fav
January 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful winter scene! Love the stone wall, rustic building and the sunlight on the treetops!
January 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Like a postcard!
January 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a wonderful scene
January 22nd, 2025
