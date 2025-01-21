Previous
Light snow by mccarth1
Photo 1547

Light snow

Predictions were for several inches of snow but living by the shore has its advantages and we just got a dusting while inland areas got more. Just enough to make things look pretty.


21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
amyK ace
Terrific rural scene with all those complementary tones.
January 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous scene fav
January 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful winter scene! Love the stone wall, rustic building and the sunlight on the treetops!
January 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Like a postcard!
January 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a wonderful scene
January 22nd, 2025  
