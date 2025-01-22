Previous
So cold by mccarth1
Photo 1548

So cold

It was very cold as I set up my tripod to try to get a long shutter shot to smooth out the water. The light wasn't ideal. I think I'll have to go back again when it's warmer.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
January 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a lovely winter scene!
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scene.
January 23rd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
The snow on the rocks makes it worth your extra effort in the cold.
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact