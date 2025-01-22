Sign up
Photo 1548
So cold
It was very cold as I set up my tripod to try to get a long shutter shot to smooth out the water. The light wasn't ideal. I think I'll have to go back again when it's warmer.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1687
photos
144
followers
121
following
424% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th January 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
waterfall
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
January 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a lovely winter scene!
January 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scene.
January 23rd, 2025
Linda Godwin
The snow on the rocks makes it worth your extra effort in the cold.
January 23rd, 2025
