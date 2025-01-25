Previous
Showing off his colors by mccarth1
Photo 1550

Showing off his colors

This male Bufflehead looked very colorful when he turned his head toward the sun.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beverley
Oh wow, such a beautiful sight… very gently moving in the water.
Such beautiful colours you’ve captured. Love it!!
January 26th, 2025  
Rob Z
Beautifully caught on that smooth surface.
January 26th, 2025  
Barb
Beautiful, Kerry!
January 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 26th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Gorgeous crisp capture.
January 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely colours!
January 26th, 2025  
Mags
Lovely capture!
January 27th, 2025  
