Previous
Photo 1550
Showing off his colors
This male Bufflehead looked very colorful when he turned his head toward the sun.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
7
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1689
photos
144
followers
121
following
424% complete
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2025 10:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bufflehead
Beverley
ace
Oh wow, such a beautiful sight… very gently moving in the water.
Such beautiful colours you’ve captured. Love it!!
January 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Beautifully caught on that smooth surface.
January 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful, Kerry!
January 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 26th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous crisp capture.
January 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours!
January 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
January 27th, 2025
