Paddling along by mccarth1
Photo 1552

Paddling along

I spotted this common loon right before he dove under the water in search of a meal.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Diana ace
Lovely capture and reflection, it has such beautiful markings.
January 31st, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
So cute, nice pic
January 31st, 2025  
