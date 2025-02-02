Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1555
Muddy feet
I came across this Killdeer standing in the mud at low tide. I don't usually see them in the winter.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1694
photos
144
followers
122
following
426% complete
View this month »
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
killdeer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He also wonders why he is standing there in winter !! A lovely find and shot ! fav
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close