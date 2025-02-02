Previous
Muddy feet by mccarth1
Muddy feet

I came across this Killdeer standing in the mud at low tide. I don't usually see them in the winter.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
He also wonders why he is standing there in winter !! A lovely find and shot ! fav
February 3rd, 2025  
Beautiful capture!
February 3rd, 2025  
