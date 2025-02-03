Previous
Overnight snowfall by mccarth1
Overnight snowfall

We woke up to a picturesque landscape after an overnight snowfall. I love it when the snow clings to the branches.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this winter wonderland, I love the red wooden buildings and beautiful light.
February 4th, 2025  
