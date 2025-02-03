Sign up
Photo 1556
Overnight snowfall
We woke up to a picturesque landscape after an overnight snowfall. I love it when the snow clings to the branches.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1695
photos
144
followers
122
following
426% complete
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd February 2025 8:53am
Tags
barn
,
trees
,
farm
,
snowfall
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this winter wonderland, I love the red wooden buildings and beautiful light.
February 4th, 2025
