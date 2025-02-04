Sign up
Photo 1557
Another view
Here's a different view of the farm I posted yesterday. They used to have sheep here but not anymore. I miss them!
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
4
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd February 2025 9:02am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
farm
,
snowfall
Diana
ace
Just as stunning, pity about the sheep.
February 5th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
ace
A lovely winter scene. I like the Sun warming the trees.
February 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just as picturesque from this pov. with the red building amongst all the snow laden trees , and the golden glow of the sun from behind the building ! fav
February 5th, 2025
Dusanka
I really like this photo. I really love snow, but there's less of it here every year.
February 5th, 2025
