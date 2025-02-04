Previous
Another view by mccarth1
Photo 1557

Another view

Here's a different view of the farm I posted yesterday. They used to have sheep here but not anymore. I miss them!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

Diana ace
Just as stunning, pity about the sheep.
February 5th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
A lovely winter scene. I like the Sun warming the trees.
February 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just as picturesque from this pov. with the red building amongst all the snow laden trees , and the golden glow of the sun from behind the building ! fav
February 5th, 2025  
Dusanka
I really like this photo. I really love snow, but there's less of it here every year.
February 5th, 2025  
