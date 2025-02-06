Previous
All wet by mccarth1
Photo 1559

All wet

It was a day of some snow, freezing rain, and rain. The birds looked quite bedraggled as a result.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely sharp capture of this poor damp fellow.
February 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
February 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He's looking great
February 7th, 2025  
