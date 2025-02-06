Sign up
Photo 1559
All wet
It was a day of some snow, freezing rain, and rain. The birds looked quite bedraggled as a result.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1698
photos
143
followers
122
following
427% complete
Tags
rain
,
cardinal
,
male cardinal
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely sharp capture of this poor damp fellow.
February 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
February 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He's looking great
February 7th, 2025
