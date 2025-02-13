Previous
Duck Portrait in the Fog by mccarth1
Duck Portrait in the Fog

It was a foggy, drizzly day today. I spotted this duck partially hidden by the river's edge. Since much of his body was hidden, I zoomed in for a portrait.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Lynne
Love that you can even catch some water droplets on him and especially the one right by his eye.
February 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful closeup!
February 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't he just gorgeous - beautifully captured with the fine raindrops all over his body ! fav
February 14th, 2025  
