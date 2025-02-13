Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
Duck Portrait in the Fog
It was a foggy, drizzly day today. I spotted this duck partially hidden by the river's edge. Since much of his body was hidden, I zoomed in for a portrait.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1700
photos
144
followers
122
following
427% complete
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th February 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mallard
,
drake
Lynne
Love that you can even catch some water droplets on him and especially the one right by his eye.
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful closeup!
February 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he just gorgeous - beautifully captured with the fine raindrops all over his body ! fav
February 14th, 2025
