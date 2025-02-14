Previous
Perfect fit by mccarth1
Photo 1562

Perfect fit

This Carolina wren found the perfect spot to rest on a gloomy day.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh that's such a pretty capture!
February 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, lovely!
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact