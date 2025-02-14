Sign up
Photo 1562
Perfect fit
This Carolina wren found the perfect spot to rest on a gloomy day.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1701
photos
144
followers
122
following
427% complete
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Tags
carolina wren
Mags
ace
Oh that's such a pretty capture!
February 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, lovely!
February 15th, 2025
