Previous
Photo 1563
Red and White
I drive by this farm often. This was from a light snowstorm earlier this month. One of my favorite spots in every season.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1702
photos
146
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd February 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
barn
,
pond
,
farm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful winter's scenic view ! Love the red of the buildings in the world covered in snow .I love the delicate scene of the snow on the fine branches of the trees ! fav
February 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely wintery scene. The red pops against the white.
February 16th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
such a beautiful photo
February 16th, 2025
