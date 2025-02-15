Previous
Red and White by mccarth1
Red and White

I drive by this farm often. This was from a light snowstorm earlier this month. One of my favorite spots in every season.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful winter's scenic view ! Love the red of the buildings in the world covered in snow .I love the delicate scene of the snow on the fine branches of the trees ! fav
February 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely wintery scene. The red pops against the white.
February 16th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
such a beautiful photo
February 16th, 2025  
