Previous
Photo 1564
Decisions, decisions!
I just filled the feeder with various seed types and this bluebird seemed to be considering the possibilities!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
7
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1703
photos
147
followers
124
following
428% complete
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th February 2025 1:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bluebird
Boxplayer
ace
Superb
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Where are my favourite seeds? A lovely shot , detail and clarity as he inspects the food in the feeder ! fav
February 17th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Such an intense look in his eyes
February 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture such gentle detail
February 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
February 17th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful
February 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
February 17th, 2025
