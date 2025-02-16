Previous
Decisions, decisions! by mccarth1
Photo 1564

Decisions, decisions!

I just filled the feeder with various seed types and this bluebird seemed to be considering the possibilities!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1

Boxplayer
Superb
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Where are my favourite seeds? A lovely shot , detail and clarity as he inspects the food in the feeder ! fav
February 17th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Such an intense look in his eyes
February 17th, 2025  
Beverley
Stunning capture such gentle detail
February 17th, 2025  
Mags
A lovely capture!
February 17th, 2025  
Steve Chappell
Beautiful
February 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Sweet
February 17th, 2025  
