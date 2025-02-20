Sign up
Photo 1568
"Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up"
You may recognize the quote from the movie Sunset Boulevard. It was the last line of the movie spoken by Gloria Swanson portraying Norma Desmond.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
cardinal
,
male cardinal
Dave
Wonderful image and great film.
February 21st, 2025
