Previous
"Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up" by mccarth1
Photo 1568

"Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up"

You may recognize the quote from the movie Sunset Boulevard. It was the last line of the movie spoken by Gloria Swanson portraying Norma Desmond.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
429% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful image and great film.
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact