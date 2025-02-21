Previous
A Big Stretch by mccarth1
Photo 1569

A Big Stretch

This Red-breasted Merganser looks like he's taking off but he was really just stretching his wings.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
Christine Sztukowski
Outstanding
February 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Great timing- it does look like he's got lift- or maybe coming in for a landing. Excellent shot!
February 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Super moment - perhaps they were a tad wet !! fav
February 22nd, 2025  
Mags
Great timing and wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2025  
Martyn Drage
Great timing
February 22nd, 2025  
