Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1569
A Big Stretch
This Red-breasted Merganser looks like he's taking off but he was really just stretching his wings.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1708
photos
147
followers
125
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st February 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stretch
,
red-breasted merganser
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding
February 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great timing- it does look like he's got lift- or maybe coming in for a landing. Excellent shot!
February 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super moment - perhaps they were a tad wet !! fav
February 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Great timing and wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Great timing
February 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close