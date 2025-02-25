Sign up
Previous
Photo 1570
Surprise visitor
I was busy on my computer when I glanced out the window and saw this hawk perched on one of my bird feeder poles. I grabbed my camera and got a quick shot when he stopped briefly on this wire. And then off he went.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
5
6
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th February 2025 8:57am
Tags
hawk
Diana
ace
Perfect timing and capture, wonderful details and a fabulous background.
February 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! and perfect timing to capture his plumage glory, sharp hooked beak and those beady eyes that do not seem to miss a thing ! fab capture and a fav
February 26th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
That's a beauty and a fabulous shot. Red-tailed?
February 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful quick reaction
February 26th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
February 26th, 2025
