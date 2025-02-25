Previous
Surprise visitor by mccarth1
Photo 1570

Surprise visitor

I was busy on my computer when I glanced out the window and saw this hawk perched on one of my bird feeder poles. I grabbed my camera and got a quick shot when he stopped briefly on this wire. And then off he went.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Kerry McCarthy

Diana
Perfect timing and capture, wonderful details and a fabulous background.
February 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful ! and perfect timing to capture his plumage glory, sharp hooked beak and those beady eyes that do not seem to miss a thing ! fab capture and a fav
February 26th, 2025  
Allison Maltese
That's a beauty and a fabulous shot. Red-tailed?
February 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful quick reaction
February 26th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Super capture fav!
February 26th, 2025  
