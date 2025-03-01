Previous
Burst of color by mccarth1
Burst of color

I didn't have a shot for the day when I glanced out the window to see the sky burst into color. I grabbed my phone and took a quick shot before the color disappeared as quickly as it appeared. The color was much more vibrant in person.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

Corinne ace
Beautiful!
March 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous colors and bare trees!
March 2nd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely colours!
March 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
March 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely with the lacelike silhouette of the trees !
March 2nd, 2025  
