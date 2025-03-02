Sign up
Previous
Photo 1572
Chilly Titmouse
It was too cold and windy to go out today. I cleaned my window and hoped I might catch a bird in the yard.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1711
photos
146
followers
125
following
430% complete
View this month »
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd March 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tufted
,
titmouse
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such a sweet face
March 3rd, 2025
