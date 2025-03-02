Previous
Chilly Titmouse by mccarth1
Chilly Titmouse

It was too cold and windy to go out today. I cleaned my window and hoped I might catch a bird in the yard.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Jane Pittenger
Such a sweet face
March 3rd, 2025  
