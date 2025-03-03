Previous
Rat-ta-tat-tat-tat by mccarth1
Rat-ta-tat-tat-tat

This little male downy woodpecker was vigorously pecking away at this tree.
3rd March 2025

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
