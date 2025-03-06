Previous
Gwendolyn the Tug by mccarth1
Gwendolyn the Tug

Admittedly, this isn't a very exciting photo, but ever since I was a kid, I have loved tugboats. There is something about their sturdy, brute strength, and dependability that is very appealing and comforting!
Kerry McCarthy

