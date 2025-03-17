Previous
Fog on the river by mccarth1
Photo 1576

Fog on the river

The fog hung low over the Ct river (where it meets the LI sound) most of the day. The osprey platforms should be busy pretty soon!
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
March 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh I wondered what the platforms were for. Thank you.
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact