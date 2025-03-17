Sign up
Photo 1576
Fog on the river
The fog hung low over the Ct river (where it meets the LI sound) most of the day. The osprey platforms should be busy pretty soon!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Tags
river
,
fog
,
marsh
,
osprey
,
light house"
,
nests"
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
March 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I wondered what the platforms were for. Thank you.
March 17th, 2025
