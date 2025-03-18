Sign up
Previous
Photo 1577
Colors in the fog
It's a great idea to have a book exchange box at the beach. It was a very foggy day and it will be a bit longer before the beach is filled with sunbathers looking for a good read.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1716
photos
146
followers
125
following
432% complete
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th March 2025 7:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
fog
,
bookbox
Barb
ace
Hope the books don't get damp in that little box.... Great find!
March 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sharing books is wonderful… lovely colourful box
March 19th, 2025
