Previous
Colors in the fog by mccarth1
Photo 1577

Colors in the fog

It's a great idea to have a book exchange box at the beach. It was a very foggy day and it will be a bit longer before the beach is filled with sunbathers looking for a good read.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Hope the books don't get damp in that little box.... Great find!
March 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sharing books is wonderful… lovely colourful box
March 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact