Photo 1578
Father and Son?
I spotted these two Red-breasted mergansers and at first glance, I thought it was a couple. But after cropping in, I realized the one on the left is an immature male.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1717
photos
146
followers
125
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd March 2025 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-breasted mergansers
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Human dads teach their boys how to drive a car. Looks like Merganser dads teach their boys how to navigate the sea. Good catch!
March 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot of the two swimming in unison ! fav
March 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how adorable!
March 24th, 2025
