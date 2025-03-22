Previous
Father and Son? by mccarth1
Father and Son?

I spotted these two Red-breasted mergansers and at first glance, I thought it was a couple. But after cropping in, I realized the one on the left is an immature male.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Human dads teach their boys how to drive a car. Looks like Merganser dads teach their boys how to navigate the sea. Good catch!
March 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot of the two swimming in unison ! fav
March 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how adorable!
March 24th, 2025  
