They're back! by mccarth1
They're back!

The ospreys started returning this week. I love watching them build their nests, incubate their eggs, and feed their young. Spring is here!
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
LManning (Laura)
Fabulous portrait.
March 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wow absolutely gorgeous
March 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Great shot! Actually watching all those raptors build a home out of branches and twigs is truly fascinating!
March 27th, 2025  
Dorothy
Such an interesting bird! Great capture.
March 27th, 2025  
