Previous
Photo 1579
They're back!
The ospreys started returning this week. I love watching them build their nests, incubate their eggs, and feed their young. Spring is here!
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1718
photos
146
followers
125
following
432% complete
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th March 2025 1:58pm
Tags
osprey
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous portrait.
March 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
March 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot! Actually watching all those raptors build a home out of branches and twigs is truly fascinating!
March 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Such an interesting bird! Great capture.
March 27th, 2025
