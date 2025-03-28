Sign up
Previous
Photo 1580
Up, Up and Away!
It was a chilly, blustery day, perfect weather for this kitesurfer. He was having a blast!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1719
photos
146
followers
125
following
432% complete
View this month »
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th March 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kiteboarder
,
kitesurfer
Islandgirl
Oh wow he is up high, great timing!
March 29th, 2025
Mags
Wonderful shot of the action!
March 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Wow absolutely amazing
March 29th, 2025
Dorothy
Great action shot! Looks like fun but something I would never do, even when younger.
March 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
Gosh that looks chilly!
March 29th, 2025
