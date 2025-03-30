Previous
Lift Off by mccarth1
Lift Off

I watched this Red-shouldered hawk perched on a wire for several minutes on this raw, gray day. Suddenly it took off and landed in a nearby tree. I was happy to come home and sit by the fire! Brr.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Heather (pixelchix) ace
Stunning capture.
March 30th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent composition and beauty
March 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
As Christine said... simply magnificent!
March 30th, 2025  
