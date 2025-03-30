Sign up
Previous
Photo 1582
Lift Off
I watched this Red-shouldered hawk perched on a wire for several minutes on this raw, gray day. Suddenly it took off and landed in a nearby tree. I was happy to come home and sit by the fire! Brr.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
4
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1721
photos
146
followers
125
following
433% complete
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th March 2025 12:45pm
red-shouldered hawk
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Stunning capture.
March 30th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent composition and beauty
March 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
As Christine said... simply magnificent!
March 30th, 2025
