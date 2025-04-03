Previous
Almost handsome by mccarth1
Photo 1585

Almost handsome

It won't be long before this male Goldfinch finishes molting and becomes a handsome fellow!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Marvelous clarity!
April 4th, 2025  
He's a beauty just as he is… be lovely to see him in a week of so..
April 4th, 2025  
Ah thats a lovely shot
April 4th, 2025  
