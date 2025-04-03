Sign up
Previous
Photo 1585
Almost handsome
It won't be long before this male Goldfinch finishes molting and becomes a handsome fellow!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1724
photos
147
followers
125
following
434% complete
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd April 2025 9:34am
Barb
ace
Marvelous clarity!
April 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He's a beauty just as he is… be lovely to see him in a week of so..
April 4th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Ah thats a lovely shot
April 4th, 2025
