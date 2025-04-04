Sign up
Photo 1586
Tasty Morsel
We haven't had too much sun lately, but the other morning was bright and sunny. This titmouse looked happy about it!
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1725
photos
147
followers
125
following
434% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st April 2025 10:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tufted titouse
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 5th, 2025
