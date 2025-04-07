Sign up
Previous
Photo 1589
Mister Blue
I'm hoping a get a nesting pair of bluebirds in one of my boxes this year. I get so much enjoyment watching when they are feeding the babies,
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1728
photos
147
followers
125
following
435% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th April 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluebird
,
male bluebird
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That would be so great to see
April 8th, 2025
