Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1590
Bright Spot on a Dark Day
This Great Egret stood out clearly on this dark, dreary day.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1729
photos
147
followers
125
following
435% complete
View this month »
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th April 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
great egret
Mags
ace
Amazing capture.
April 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely to find one of God's creation there to brighten up the dreary weather. Love his nonchalant pose - such as to say - this is where I am - there's nothing here to upset me !!
April 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close