Bright Spot on a Dark Day by mccarth1
Photo 1590

Bright Spot on a Dark Day

This Great Egret stood out clearly on this dark, dreary day.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
Mags ace
Amazing capture.
April 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to find one of God's creation there to brighten up the dreary weather. Love his nonchalant pose - such as to say - this is where I am - there's nothing here to upset me !!
April 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
April 9th, 2025  
