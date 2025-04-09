Previous
On the Go by mccarth1
On the Go

It's fun watching all the activity of the newly arrived ospreys as they check out nesting platforms. Many are carrying sticks to build their nests.
Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
April 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Excellent fav
April 10th, 2025  
