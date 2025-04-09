Sign up
Previous
Photo 1591
On the Go
It's fun watching all the activity of the newly arrived ospreys as they check out nesting platforms. Many are carrying sticks to build their nests.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
365
365
NIKON Z 8
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th April 2025 11:39am
osprey
osprey
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
April 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Excellent fav
April 10th, 2025
